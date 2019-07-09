NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

12-19-21-31-42

(twelve, nineteen, twenty-one, thirty-one, forty-two)

12-26-40-48-64, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2

(twelve, twenty-six, forty, forty-eight, sixty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)

8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

8-2-2, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, two, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)

8-8-3-5, Lucky Sum: 24

(eight, eight, three, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)

1-8-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, eight, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

Estimated jackpot: $180 million