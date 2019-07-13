Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
02-04-15-20-43
(two, four, fifteen, twenty, forty-three)
A Navy corpsman was doing some repairs to his home in Richlands, North Carolina, when he decided to buy a $20 $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket in the NC Education Lottery. He won $1 million.
