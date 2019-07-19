NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-09-26-30-36

(one, nine, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six)

16-18-28-33-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)

3-4-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(three, four, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 12

(three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)

5-5-6-5, Lucky Sum: 21

(five, five, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

2-9-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19

(two, nine, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $53 million