Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
01-09-26-30-36
(one, nine, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-six)
16-18-28-33-67, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, eighteen, twenty-eight, thirty-three, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: three)
3-4-1, Lucky Sum: 8
(three, four, one; Lucky Sum: eight)
3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)
5-5-6-5, Lucky Sum: 21
(five, five, six, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
2-9-1-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(two, nine, one, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $53 million
Comments