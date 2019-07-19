Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
3-0-9, Lucky Sum: 12
(three, zero, nine; Lucky Sum: twelve)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game.
