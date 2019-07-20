NC Lottery

Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
01-03-16-31-37
(one, three, sixteen, thirty-one, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $168 million
9-4-3, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, four, three; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
3-4-4, Lucky Sum: 11
(three, four, four; Lucky Sum: eleven)
4-7-9-1, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, seven, nine, one; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
6-1-5-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, one, five, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
05-26-36-64-69, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 3
(five, twenty-six, thirty-six, sixty-four, sixty-nine; Powerball: nineteen; Power Play: three)
