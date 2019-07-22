Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
01-06-11-16-25
(one, six, eleven, sixteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $158,000
NC Lottery.
Comments