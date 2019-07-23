NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

07-11-14-24-26

(seven, eleven, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $199,000

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

05-31-33-41-47, Lucky Ball: 17

(five, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: seventeen)

Estimated jackpot: $168 million

0-4-1, Lucky Sum: 5

(zero, four, one; Lucky Sum: five)

8-5-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(eight, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

9-5-8-9, Lucky Sum: 31

(nine, five, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)

2-7-2-1, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, seven, two, one; Lucky Sum: twelve)

Estimated jackpot: $63 million