NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

01-02-04-35-42

(one, two, four, thirty-five, forty-two)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

0-4-3, Lucky Sum: 7

(zero, four, three; Lucky Sum: seven)

2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11

(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)

9-2-3-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(nine, two, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

2-1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 12

(two, one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)

22-29-35-53-56, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)