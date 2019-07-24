Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
01-02-04-35-42
(one, two, four, thirty-five, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
0-4-3, Lucky Sum: 7
(zero, four, three; Lucky Sum: seven)
2-1-8, Lucky Sum: 11
(two, one, eight; Lucky Sum: eleven)
9-2-3-0, Lucky Sum: 14
(nine, two, three, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-1-2-7, Lucky Sum: 12
(two, one, two, seven; Lucky Sum: twelve)
22-29-35-53-56, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-five, fifty-three, fifty-six; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Comments