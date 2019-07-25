NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

11-17-30-35-37

(eleven, seventeen, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven)

26-29-35-37-48, Lucky Ball: 3

(twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million

9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 22

(nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)

8-6-0, Lucky Sum: 14

(eight, six, zero; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

4-4-3-0, Lucky Sum: 11

(four, four, three, zero; Lucky Sum: eleven)

1-1-3-0, Lucky Sum: 5

(one, one, three, zero; Lucky Sum: five)

Estimated jackpot: $75 million