Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
17-19-27-33-37
(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $45 million
3-0-0, Lucky Sum: 3
(three, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: three)
6-2-5, Lucky Sum: 13
(six, two, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-9-0-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(one, nine, zero, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 3
(one, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: three)
01-19-31-48-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(one, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-eight, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Comments