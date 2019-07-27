NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

17-19-27-33-37

(seventeen, nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-three, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $45 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

3-0-0, Lucky Sum: 3

(three, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: three)

6-2-5, Lucky Sum: 13

(six, two, five; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

1-9-0-3, Lucky Sum: 13

(one, nine, zero, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)

1-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 3

(one, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: three)

01-19-31-48-61, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2

(one, nineteen, thirty-one, forty-eight, sixty-one; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)