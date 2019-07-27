Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-0-0-2, Lucky Sum: 3
(one, zero, zero, two; Lucky Sum: three)
NC Lottery.
