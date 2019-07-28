Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
24-26-36-40-41
(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty, forty-one)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
24-26-36-40-41
(twenty-four, twenty-six, thirty-six, forty, forty-one)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Palmetto Cash 5' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments