Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-1-3-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, one, three, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Cash 5' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments