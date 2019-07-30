Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-18-30-34-42
(three, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two)
10-24-28-33-38, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3
(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)
2-2-6, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, two, six; Lucky Sum: ten)
7-0-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(seven, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
4-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
7-2-6-4, Lucky Sum: 19
(seven, two, six, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $88 million
