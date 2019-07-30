NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-18-30-34-42

(three, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two)

10-24-28-33-38, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 3

(ten, twenty-four, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: three)

2-2-6, Lucky Sum: 10

(two, two, six; Lucky Sum: ten)

7-0-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

4-3-8-6, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, three, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

7-2-6-4, Lucky Sum: 19

(seven, two, six, four; Lucky Sum: nineteen)

Estimated jackpot: $88 million