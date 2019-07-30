Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-18-30-34-42
(three, eighteen, thirty, thirty-four, forty-two)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
