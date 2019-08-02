Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
31-34-35-37-43
(thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
31-34-35-37-43
(thirty-one, thirty-four, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty-three)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments