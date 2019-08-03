NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

04-12-14-18-25

(four, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five)

Estimated jackpot: $55 million

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

7-5-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(seven, five, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

1-9-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(one, nine, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

7-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 23

(seven, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

1-2-2-4, Lucky Sum: 9

(one, two, two, four; Lucky Sum: nine)

03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2

(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)