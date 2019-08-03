Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
04-12-14-18-25
(four, twelve, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $55 million
7-5-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(seven, five, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
1-9-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(one, nine, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
7-5-5-6, Lucky Sum: 23
(seven, five, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
1-2-2-4, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, two, two, four; Lucky Sum: nine)
03-06-45-66-68, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
(three, six, forty-five, sixty-six, sixty-eight; Powerball: thirteen; Power Play: two)
Comments