Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-1-5-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, one, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-1-5-7, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, one, five, seven; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
SC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments