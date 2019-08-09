Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
22-24-39-40-42
(twenty-two, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-two)
NC Lottery.
