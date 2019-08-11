NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:

03-10-25-32-39

(three, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

7-4-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(seven, four, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

9-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16

(nine, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

7-1-2-0, Lucky Sum: 10

(seven, one, two, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)

3-2-3-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(three, two, three, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

35-41-44-58-59, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(thirty-five, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)

Estimated jackpot: $128 million