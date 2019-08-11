Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-10-25-32-39
(three, ten, twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
7-4-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(seven, four, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
9-3-4, Lucky Sum: 16
(nine, three, four; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
7-1-2-0, Lucky Sum: 10
(seven, one, two, zero; Lucky Sum: ten)
3-2-3-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(three, two, three, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
35-41-44-58-59, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(thirty-five, forty-one, forty-four, fifty-eight, fifty-nine; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $128 million
Comments