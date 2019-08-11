Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-7-1-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, seven, one, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
0-7-1-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(zero, seven, one, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments