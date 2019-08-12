NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:

10-18-20-29-33

(ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-three)

02-05-14-27-39, Lucky Ball: 3

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(two, five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: three)

Estimated jackpot: $65 million

2-1-3, Lucky Sum: 6

(two, one, three; Lucky Sum: six)

7-0-8, Lucky Sum: 15

(seven, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)

3-9-2-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(three, nine, two, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

9-7-1-4, Lucky Sum: 21

(nine, seven, one, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $138 million