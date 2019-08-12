NC Lottery

Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
10-18-20-29-33
(ten, eighteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-three)
02-05-14-27-39, Lucky Ball: 3
(two, five, fourteen, twenty-seven, thirty-nine; Lucky Ball: three)
Estimated jackpot: $65 million
2-1-3, Lucky Sum: 6
(two, one, three; Lucky Sum: six)
7-0-8, Lucky Sum: 15
(seven, zero, eight; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
3-9-2-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(three, nine, two, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
9-7-1-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, seven, one, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $138 million
