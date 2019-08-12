Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-7-1-4, Lucky Sum: 21
(nine, seven, one, four; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
