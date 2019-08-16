NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:

01-08-15-24-43

(one, eight, fifteen, twenty-four, forty-three)

04-14-24-26-46, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(four, fourteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, forty-six; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)

5-2-1, Lucky Sum: 8

(five, two, one; Lucky Sum: eight)

1-5-2, Lucky Sum: 8

(one, five, two; Lucky Sum: eight)

9-3-2-4, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, three, two, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

5-5-8-0, Lucky Sum: 18

(five, five, eight, zero; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

Estimated jackpot: $149 million