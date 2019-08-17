Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
03-05-06-33-35
(three, five, six, thirty-three, thirty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $79 million
6-0-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(six, zero, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
1-4-5, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, four, five; Lucky Sum: ten)
3-3-5-4, Lucky Sum: 15
(three, three, five, four; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
2-9-1-3, Lucky Sum: 15
(two, nine, one, three; Lucky Sum: fifteen)
18-21-24-30-60, Powerball: 20, Power Play: 3
(eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty, sixty; Powerball: twenty; Power Play: three)
Comments