Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
9-6-5-6, Lucky Sum: 26
(nine, six, five, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
