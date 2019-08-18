Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
2-4-7, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, four, seven; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game.
