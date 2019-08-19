Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
7-5-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(seven, five, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
