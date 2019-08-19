Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
2-8-7-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(two, eight, seven, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
The NC Education Lottery is asking people to check their numbers after it says a $1,112,709 ticket was sold in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. The prize winner beat almost one-in-a-million odds, officials say.
