Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
03-04-23-35-43
(three, four, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
1-0-4, Lucky Sum: 5
(one, zero, four; Lucky Sum: five)
0-1-1, Lucky Sum: 2
(zero, one, one; Lucky Sum: two)
2-7-0-4, Lucky Sum: 13
(two, seven, zero, four; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
1-8-1-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, eight, one, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
12-21-22-29-32, Powerball: 21, Power Play: 2
(twelve, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Powerball: twenty-one; Power Play: two)
Comments