Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0-1-1, Lucky Sum: 2
(zero, one, one; Lucky Sum: two)
