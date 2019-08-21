Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-04-23-35-43
(three, four, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-three)
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
03-04-23-35-43
(three, four, twenty-three, thirty-five, forty-three)
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments