Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1-8-1-2, Lucky Sum: 12
(one, eight, one, two; Lucky Sum: twelve)
