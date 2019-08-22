Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
11-24-25-29-40
(eleven, twenty-four, twenty-five, twenty-nine, forty)
07-09-14-22-42, Lucky Ball: 14
(seven, nine, fourteen, twenty-two, forty-two; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $90 million
1-6-3, Lucky Sum: 10
(one, six, three; Lucky Sum: ten)
2-6-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, six, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
3-9-4-9, Lucky Sum: 25
(three, nine, four, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
9-5-5-8, Lucky Sum: 27
(nine, five, five, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
