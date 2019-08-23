Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
15-30-32-34-35
(fifteen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-five)
11-15-37-54-68, Mega Ball: 21
(eleven, fifteen, thirty-seven, fifty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-one)
5-8-7, Lucky Sum: 20
(five, eight, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty)
2-1-2, Lucky Sum: 5
(two, one, two; Lucky Sum: five)
8-9-0-0, Lucky Sum: 17
(eight, nine, zero, zero; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
5-8-7-9, Lucky Sum: 29
(five, eight, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
