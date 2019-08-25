Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
18-19-26-28-33
(eighteen, nineteen, twenty-six, twenty-eight, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $288,000
Estimated jackpot: $103 million
3-0-4, Lucky Sum: 7
(three, zero, four; Lucky Sum: seven)
1-5-3, Lucky Sum: 9
(one, five, three; Lucky Sum: nine)
6-1-7-5, Lucky Sum: 19
(six, one, seven, five; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
4-7-1-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(four, seven, one, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
05-12-20-21-47, Powerball: 1, Power Play: 2
(five, twelve, twenty, twenty-one, forty-seven; Powerball: one; Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Comments