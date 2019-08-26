Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
09-25-30-37-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(nine, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
A special education teacher celebrating his wedding anniversary won a $1,112,709 prize from the NC Education Lottery after buying the lucky ticket in Emerald Isle, a beach town on the North Carolina coast.
