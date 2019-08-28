Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
15-22-24-29-39
(fifteen, twenty-two, twenty-four, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
08-12-23-39-43, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 2
(eight, twelve, twenty-three, thirty-nine, forty-three; Mega Ball: six; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $103 million
2-6-0, Lucky Sum: 8
(two, six, zero; Lucky Sum: eight)
9-6-3, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, six, three; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
9-2-8-3, Lucky Sum: 22
(nine, two, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-two)
3-8-8-6, Lucky Sum: 25
(three, eight, eight, six; Lucky Sum: twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $60 million
Comments