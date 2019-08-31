Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Friday:
15-28-31-37-39
(fifteen, twenty-eight, thirty-one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $100,000
03-09-11-34-39, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 4
(three, nine, eleven, thirty-four, thirty-nine; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: four)
6-4-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(six, four, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
1-3-2, Lucky Sum: 6
(one, three, two; Lucky Sum: six)
4-8-9-5, Lucky Sum: 26
(four, eight, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
9-9-5-9, Lucky Sum: 32
(nine, nine, five, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $70 million
