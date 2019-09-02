Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Monday:
05-18-24-26-29
(five, eighteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
06-07-22-25-46, Lucky Ball: 14
(six, seven, twenty-two, twenty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Estimated jackpot: $127 million
9-6-9, Lucky Sum: 24
(nine, six, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-four)
2-6-2, Lucky Sum: 10
(two, six, two; Lucky Sum: ten)
6-5-7-2, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, five, seven, two; Lucky Sum: twenty)
9-1-0-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(nine, one, zero, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
