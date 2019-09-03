NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

09-14-16-22-26

(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)

13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)

4-8-9, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

0-8-6, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, eight, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

2-3-5-4, Lucky Sum: 14

(two, three, five, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

9-6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 31

(nine, six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $80 million