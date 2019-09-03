Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
09-14-16-22-26
(nine, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-two, twenty-six)
13-20-27-61-62, Mega Ball: 5, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, twenty, twenty-seven, sixty-one, sixty-two; Mega Ball: five; Megaplier: two)
4-8-9, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, eight, nine; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
0-8-6, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, eight, six; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
2-3-5-4, Lucky Sum: 14
(two, three, five, four; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
9-6-7-9, Lucky Sum: 31
(nine, six, seven, nine; Lucky Sum: thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments