Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
04-20-31-35-40
(four, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
5-5-3, Lucky Sum: 13
(five, five, three; Lucky Sum: thirteen)
3-1-5, Lucky Sum: 9
(three, one, five; Lucky Sum: nine)
8-7-8-3, Lucky Sum: 26
(eight, seven, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
5-8-1-4, Lucky Sum: 18
(five, eight, one, four; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
04-08-30-52-59, Powerball: 2, Power Play: 10
(four, eight, thirty, fifty-two, fifty-nine; Powerball: two; Power Play: ten)
Estimated jackpot: $80 million
Comments