Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
04-20-31-35-40
(four, twenty, thirty-one, thirty-five, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $278,000
