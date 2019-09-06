Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:
16-28-32-38-40
(sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty)
Estimated jackpot: $348,000
05-20-32-38-47, Lucky Ball: 15
(five, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
Estimated jackpot: $139 million
4-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17
(four, seven, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
4-9-8, Lucky Sum: 21
(four, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)
8-3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 12
(eight, three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)
9-9-1-7, Lucky Sum: 26
(nine, nine, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $40 million
Comments