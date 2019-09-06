NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Thursday:

16-28-32-38-40

(sixteen, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty)

Estimated jackpot: $348,000

05-20-32-38-47, Lucky Ball: 15

(five, twenty, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: fifteen)

Estimated jackpot: $139 million

4-7-6, Lucky Sum: 17

(four, seven, six; Lucky Sum: seventeen)

4-9-8, Lucky Sum: 21

(four, nine, eight; Lucky Sum: twenty-one)

8-3-1-0, Lucky Sum: 12

(eight, three, one, zero; Lucky Sum: twelve)

9-9-1-7, Lucky Sum: 26

(nine, nine, one, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $40 million