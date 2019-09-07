Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Saturday:
10-20-22-25-37
(ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
0-3-3, Lucky Sum: 6
(zero, three, three; Lucky Sum: six)
6-9-5, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, nine, five; Lucky Sum: twenty)
5-9-4-1, Lucky Sum: 19
(five, nine, four, one; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
1-2-9-7, Lucky Sum: 19
(one, two, nine, seven; Lucky Sum: nineteen)
11-20-41-42-56, Powerball: 6, Power Play: 2
(eleven, twenty, forty-one, forty-two, fifty-six; Powerball: six; Power Play: two)
Comments