Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
10-20-22-25-37
(ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Cash 5" game were:
10-20-22-25-37
(ten, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-seven)
NC Lottery.KEEP READING
Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices.SAVE NOW
Comments