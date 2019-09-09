Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
3-0-5-9, Lucky Sum: 17
(three, zero, five, nine; Lucky Sum: seventeen)
