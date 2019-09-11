NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

03-07-11-29-40

(three, seven, eleven, twenty-nine, forty)

34-47-48-50-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2

(thirty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)

Estimated jackpot: $154 million

1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16

(one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

0-6-8, Lucky Sum: 14

(zero, six, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)

6-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 16

(six, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)

5-5-6-7, Lucky Sum: 23

(five, five, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)

Estimated jackpot: $50 million