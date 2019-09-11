Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
03-07-11-29-40
(three, seven, eleven, twenty-nine, forty)
34-47-48-50-55, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight, fifty, fifty-five; Mega Ball: twenty-four; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $154 million
1-7-8, Lucky Sum: 16
(one, seven, eight; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
0-6-8, Lucky Sum: 14
(zero, six, eight; Lucky Sum: fourteen)
6-4-4-2, Lucky Sum: 16
(six, four, four, two; Lucky Sum: sixteen)
5-5-6-7, Lucky Sum: 23
(five, five, six, seven; Lucky Sum: twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $50 million
Comments