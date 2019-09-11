NC Lottery

These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

12-26-30-37-41

(twelve, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $172 million

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 1

(zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: one)

0-2-8, Lucky Sum: 10

(zero, two, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)

9-6-2-1, Lucky Sum: 18

(nine, six, two, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)

6-3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20

(six, three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)

06-17-24-53-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3

(six, seventeen, twenty-four, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)