Lottery
NC Lottery
These North Carolina lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
12-26-30-37-41
(twelve, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $172 million
0-0-1, Lucky Sum: 1
(zero, zero, one; Lucky Sum: one)
0-2-8, Lucky Sum: 10
(zero, two, eight; Lucky Sum: ten)
9-6-2-1, Lucky Sum: 18
(nine, six, two, one; Lucky Sum: eighteen)
6-3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)
06-17-24-53-57, Powerball: 3, Power Play: 3
(six, seventeen, twenty-four, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Powerball: three; Power Play: three)
