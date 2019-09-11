Lottery
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the North Carolina Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
6-3-8-3, Lucky Sum: 20
(six, three, eight, three; Lucky Sum: twenty)
